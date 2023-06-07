Softball fans hold umbrellas to take cover from the rain during a lightning delay ahead of Tri-Center’s varsity game against Treynor in Neola on Thursday, June 1, 2023. Last week’s rain was a welcome sight following a dry May. The Council Bluffs area only saw .63 inches of rain in May 2023, down from 4.72 inches in May 2022, according to Iowa State University’s Automated Surface Observing System. The National Drought Monitor, which is operated out of the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, shows that, prior to Thursday’s rain, western Pottawattamie County had been in a severe drought, while the eastern side of the county was in a moderate drought.