Rich Hannan, center, and his wife Patti, at left, parents of the late Jim Hannan, cut a ribbon alongside family members, Southwest Iowa Nature Trails Project representatives and more at the newly-renovated bridge bearing their son's name along the Wabash Trace Nature Trail near Pioneer Trail and Clearview Lane on Saturday, May 20, 2023. Patti Hannan said her son, who passed away in 2021 at the age of 46, was an avid cyclist who often rode the Wabash all year round. Hannan and her husband wanted to do something in his name, so they helped provide funding for the bridge's renovation, which took place over the first weekend of April. She said the bridge project is something her son would have loved, and it will help preserve the quality of the trail for future generations of cyclists and other outdoor enthusiasts.