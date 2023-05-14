Lindsey Richardson and her daughter, Peyton Roberts, 5 months, sit amongst a wave of U.S. flags as they wait for the Celebrate CB Parade to make it way down Pearl Street on Saturday, May 13, 2023. Thousands of people lined the streets of downtown as dozens of community floats went along Pearl and South Main streets. The pleasant, warm day added to the event, and several families and other guests stuck around for the carnival at Bayliss Park after.