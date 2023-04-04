Southwest Iowa Nature Trails Project Vice President Curtis Stender, left, and volunteer Matt Smith, at right, cut lumber as a group of volunteers work to renovate a bridge on the Wabash Trace Nature Trail near Pioneer Trail and Clearview Lane on Saturday, April 1, 2023. Stender spearheaded the project, which was funded by SWINT and Rich and Patti Hannan, parents of the late Jim Hannan, who was an avid cyclist and loved riding on the Wabash Trace. The 65-foot-bridge got brand new decking, which was made with recycled plastic lumber to ensure durability. The group of 13 volunteers also fixed structural issues with the bridge's railroad tie base. Stender said volunteers will be back at the site the weekend after Easter to finish the renovation of the bridge's railings. The volunteers included Stender, Grant Wiese, Matthew and Ben Smith, Andy Watson, Brooks and Erin Riley, Mike Thomas, Stever Mowery, Terry and Rebecca Castle, George Sarris and Tony Zappia, cousin of Jim Hannan. A dedication ceremony will be held at the site later in the spring.