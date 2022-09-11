PHOTOS: Volunteers get hands dirty for pollinator conservation

Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
"It's not really moving very much, because one head starts to go one way, and the other head starts to go the other way, and it’s a draw.”
When reporting for this week’s series of articles, it quickly became apparent that what’s killing people in southwest Iowa is not only medical…
A new report says that the names of hundreds of U.S. law enforcement officers, elected officials and military members appear on the leaked membership rolls of a far-right extremist group that’s accused of playing a key role in the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol. The Anti-Defamation League Center on Extremism pored over more than 38,000 names on leaked Oath Keepers membership lists to find more than 370 people it believes are currently working in law enforcement agencies. Several people told The Associated Press they were briefly members years ago and are no longer affiliated with the group.
Avoca Main Street Inc. will host its annual Longest Table event on Saturday, Sept. 17.
Gov. Kim Reynolds and the Iowa Department of Cultural Affairs have announced more than $2.3 million in grants that have been awarded to 191 Io…
Across Nebraska, a troubling number of school desks have sat empty during the past few years, say experts, teachers and school leaders now trying to fix the issue.
Jared Simmons will receive two-year probation after lying to an insurer.
The 712 Initiative, Habitat for Humanity of Council Bluffs and TS Bank have announced three of the home improvement or neighborhood projects t…
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.