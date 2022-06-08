 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Voters turn out for primary election

PHOTOS: Voters turn out for primary election

VIEW: For results from the 2022 primary election, point your smartphone camera at the QR code, then tap the link.
Maureen Rosenkaimer, second from left, watches as her son, John, right, casts his first-ever ballot while voting at Broadway United Methodist Church during primary Election Day in Iowa on Tuesday, June 7, 2022.
Wesley Masterson, left, and his wife, Jocelyn, exit the CB02 precinct at Timothy Lutheran Church after casting their votes during primary Election Day in Iowa on Tuesday, June 7, 2022.
Abby Hemmingsen and others mark their ballots while voting at Broadway United Methodist Church during primary Election Day in Iowa on Tuesday, June 7, 2022.
Jocelyn Masterson, second from right, turns in her ballot to be counted as her husband, Wesley, left, marks his ballot at Timothy Lutheran Church during primary Election Day in Iowa on Tuesday, June 7, 2022.
Dana McHugh, right, watches as her son, Patrick, center, turns his ballot in to be counted at Broadway United Methodist Church during primary Election Day in Iowa on Tuesday, June 7, 2022.
Abby Hemmingsen, bottom right, her husband, Richie, left, and others mark their ballots while voting at Broadway United Methodist Church during primary Election Day in Iowa on Tuesday, June 7, 2022.
2022 Primary Election updates

Pottawattamie County released its first batch of 2022 primary Election results shortly before 8:45 p.m. By 9:45 p.m., all precincts were repor…

