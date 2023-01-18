PHOTOS: Winter storm yields less afternoon snow than expected

Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Restoration of the historic Cohen Building at the corner of Scott Street and West Broadway is nearing completion and will likely be wrapped up…
On the morning of Dec. 15, the season’s first measurable snow began to fall in Council Bluffs around 7:53 a.m. Less than 20 minutes later, at …
One person is dead after the vehicle they were driving collided head-on with a semitrailer on Interstate 80 near Durant in Cedar County early Saturday, the Iowa State Patrol said.
A southwest Iowa woman won $30,000 on a scratch ticket she received as a Christmas gift.
The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning for the area from 6 a.m. Wednesday until 6 a.m. Thursday. The City of Council Bluffs and Pottawattamie County have also declared a snow emergency.
A constitutional amendment introduced in the Nebraska Legislature Friday would give voters the opportunity to eliminate the State Board of Education.
The Southwest Iowa Leadership Academy will hold a 50-50 raffle to raise money for this year’s camp.
Brandy Wallar has been appointed permanent CEO of New Visions Homeless Services, the board of directors announced this week.
Backed by one of Iowa’s biggest industries and opposed by a coalition of environmental activists and landowners, carbon capture pipelines have been making headlines and filling meeting rooms for more than a year in Iowa.
