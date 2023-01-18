 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
PHOTOS: Winter storm yields less afternoon snow than expected

Chad Rhoades spreads ice melt along the sidewalks outside Refuge Church, 634 Willow Ave., as snow and freezing rain fall in Council Bluffs on Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023.
A pedestrian crosses Willow Avenue via Pearl Street as snow and freezing rain fall in Council Bluffs on Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023.
A pedestrian and bicyclist make their way across the West Broadway viaduct as snow and freezing rain fall in Council Bluffs on Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023.
A pedestrian crosses First Avenue via South Sixth Street as snow and freezing rain fall in Council Bluffs on Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023.
A pedestrian walks west along the West Broadway viaduct as snow and freezing rain fall in Council Bluffs on Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023.
Traffic moves along Interstate 80 near 24th Street as snow and freezing rain fall in Council Bluffs on Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023.
An Iowa Department of Transportation truck drives along 24th Street toward the Interstate 80 on ramp as snow and freezing rain fall in Council Bluffs on Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023.
A pedestrian crosses First Street via Pierce Street as snow and freezing rain fall in Council Bluffs on Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023.
A pedestrian runs toward Sixth Street via Willow Avenue as snow and freezing rain fall in Council Bluffs on Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023.
Rush hour traffic in the morning of Jan. 18 slowed to a crawl in Denver, Colorado, in the midst of a winter storm. Multiple vehicles including even snowplows struggled to navigate the snowy highways.
