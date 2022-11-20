 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
PHOTOS: Winterfest celebration brings holiday spirit to Bayliss Park

112022-cbn-news-winterfest-p1

Ashly Palen, left, and her daughter, Haliegh Smith, 4, check out the holiday lighting display at Bayliss Park during the annual Winterfest celebration on Friday, Nov. 18, 2022. Mayor Matt Walsh, Santa and Mrs. Claus led the crowd through a rendition of "Jingle Bells" before counting down to the lighting ceremony. Free Christmas-themed activities sponsored by the Council Bluffs Public Library, The 712 Initiative, Union Pacific Museum and Pottawattamie Arts, Culture & Entertainment were available in and around the park. Kids got a chance to mail letters to the North Pole, meet Santa, watch animated Christmas movies and more over hot chocolate. Food trucks were lined up to serve food and people got in their holiday shopping early at the Makers Village.
112022-cbn-news-winterfest-p2

Christine McGee, center,' and her kids Echo, 5, left; and Mavin, 9, right; check out the holiday lighting display at Bayliss Park during the annual Winterfest celebration on Friday, Nov. 18, 2022. Mayor Matt Walsh, Santa and Mrs. Claus led the crowd through a rendition of "Jingle Bells" before counting down to the lighting ceremony. Free Christmas-themed activities sponsored by the Council Bluffs Public Library, The 712 Initiative, Union Pacific Museum and Pottawattamie Arts, Culture & Entertainment were available in and around the park. Kids got a chance to mail letters to the North Pole, meet Santa, watch animated Christmas movies and more over hot chocolate. Food trucks were lined up to serve food and people got in their holiday shopping early at the Makers Village.
112022-cbn-news-winterfest-p3

Bayliss Park is lit up for the holidays as Norah DeWald, 5, left and her mom, Carla, sip on some hot chocolate during the annual Winterfest celebration on Friday, Nov. 18, 2022. Mayor Matt Walsh, Santa and Mrs. Claus led the crowd through a rendition of "Jingle Bells" before counting down to the lighting ceremony. Free Christmas-themed activities sponsored by the Council Bluffs Public Library, The 712 Initiative, Union Pacific Museum and Pottawattamie Arts, Culture & Entertainment were available in and around the park. Kids got a chance to mail letters to the North Pole, meet Santa, pose for photos with reindeer and more over hot chocolate. Food trucks were lined up to serve food and people got in their holiday shopping early at the Makers Village.
112022-cbn-news-winterfest-p4

From left, Megan and Kasey Hall and their daughter, Everlee, 4, check out the holiday lighting display at Bayliss Park during the annual Winterfest celebration on Friday, Nov. 18, 2022. Mayor Matt Walsh, Santa and Mrs. Claus led the crowd through a rendition of "Jingle Bells" before counting down to the lighting ceremony. Free Christmas-themed activities sponsored by the Council Bluffs Public Library, The 712 Initiative, Union Pacific Museum and Pottawattamie Arts, Culture & Entertainment were available in and around the park. Kids got a chance to mail letters to the North Pole, meet Santa, watch animated Christmas movies and more over hot chocolate. Food trucks were lined up to serve food and people got in their holiday shopping early at the Makers Village.
112022-cbn-news-winterfest-p5

Pottawattamie Arts, Culture & Entertainment Creative Director Adam Van Osdel does some ice sculpting at Bayliss Park during the annual Winterfest celebration on Friday, Nov. 18, 2022.
112022-cbn-news-winterfest-p6

Bayliss Park is lit up for the holidays as Norah DeWald, 5, sips on some hot chocolate during the annual Winterfest celebration on Friday, Nov. 18, 2022. Mayor Matt Walsh, Santa and Mrs. Claus led the crowd through a rendition of "Jingle Bells" before counting down to the lighting ceremony. Free Christmas-themed activities sponsored by the Council Bluffs Public Library, The 712 Initiative, Union Pacific Museum and Pottawattamie Arts, Culture & Entertainment were available in and around the park. Kids got a chance to mail letters to the North Pole, meet Santa, pose for photos with reindeer and more over hot chocolate. Food trucks were lined up to serve food and people got in their holiday shopping early at the Makers Village.
112022-cbn-news-winterfest-p7

Whit Swanek, 5, poses for a photo as families check out the holiday lighting display at Bayliss Park during the annual Winterfest celebration on Friday, Nov. 18, 2022. Mayor Matt Walsh, Santa and Mrs. Claus led the crowd through a rendition of "Jingle Bells" before counting down to the lighting ceremony. Free Christmas-themed activities sponsored by the Council Bluffs Public Library, The 712 Initiative, Union Pacific Museum and Pottawattamie Arts, Culture & Entertainment were available in and around the park. Kids got a chance to mail letters to the North Pole, meet Santa, pose for photos with reindeer and more over hot chocolate. Food trucks were lined up to serve food and people got in their holiday shopping early at the Makers Village.
112022-cbn-news-winterfest-p8

Families check out the holiday lighting display at Bayliss Park during the annual Winterfest celebration on Friday, Nov. 18, 2022. Mayor Matt Walsh, Santa and Mrs. Claus led the crowd through a rendition of "Jingle Bells" before counting down to the lighting ceremony. Free Christmas-themed activities sponsored by the Council Bluffs Public Library, The 712 Initiative, Union Pacific Museum and Pottawattamie Arts, Culture & Entertainment were available in and around the park. Kids got a chance to mail letters to the North Pole, meet Santa, pose for photos with reindeer and more over hot chocolate. Food trucks were lined up to serve food and people got in their holiday shopping early at the Makers Village.
112022-cbn-news-winterfest-p9

Dawn Volff, left, and her granddaughter, Lillian, 5, check out the holiday lighting display at Bayliss Park while waiting in line to meet Santa during the annual Winterfest celebration on Friday, Nov. 18, 2022.
112022-cbn-news-winterfest-p10

Families pose for photos with live reindeer at Bayliss Park during the annual Winterfest celebration on Friday, Nov. 18, 2022. Mayor Matt Walsh, Santa and Mrs. Claus led the crowd through a rendition of "Jingle Bells" before counting down to the lighting ceremony. Free Christmas-themed activities sponsored by the Council Bluffs Public Library, The 712 Initiative, Union Pacific Museum and Pottawattamie Arts, Culture & Entertainment were available in and around the park. Kids got a chance to mail letters to the North Pole, meet Santa, watch animated Christmas movies and more over hot chocolate. Food trucks were lined up to serve food and people got in their holiday shopping early at the Makers Village.
112022-cbn-news-winterfest-p11

Families check out the holiday lighting display at Bayliss Park during the annual Winterfest celebration on Friday, Nov. 18, 2022. Mayor Matt Walsh, Santa and Mrs. Claus led the crowd through a rendition of "Jingle Bells" before counting down to the lighting ceremony. Free Christmas-themed activities sponsored by the Council Bluffs Public Library, The 712 Initiative, Union Pacific Museum and Pottawattamie Arts, Culture & Entertainment were available in and around the park. Kids got a chance to mail letters to the North Pole, meet Santa, pose for photos with reindeer and more over hot chocolate. Food trucks were lined up to serve food and people got in their holiday shopping early at the Makers Village.
