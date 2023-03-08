Council Bluffs Area Pickleball and the City of Council Bluffs Parks and Recreation will join Pickleball Omaha to present the Council Bluffs & Omaha Pickleball Showcase from Friday, March 10 through Sunday, March 12 at the Iowa West Field House, 5 Arena Way in Council Bluffs.

More than 300 participants from ages 12 to 80 will compete in more than 35 different divisions. Participants hail from Iowa, Nebraska, Oklahoma, South Dakota, Minnesota, Pennsylvania, Hawaii, Missouri, Arizona, Wisconsin, Wyoming, South Carolina, North Dakota, California, Kansas, Montana and North Carolina.

Pickleball and sports related vendors will be available on Saturday and Sunday.