Pierce served honorably on zoning board

After 13 years on the Zoning Board of Adjustment Steve Pierce stepped down on Jan. 1.

Pierce died on Jan. 26.

During his time on the board, Pierce was in attendance for nearly every meeting, offering decisions on hundreds of applications. This equates to over 500 volunteer hours served for Pottawattamie County.

Pierce has served on the Zoning Board of Adjustment since April 2009. Prior to that, he has been a very active part of the community, serving on the Oakland Community Schools Board of Education, the Iowa Simmental Association, the East Pottawattamie County Farm Bureau and the East Pottawattamie County Extension Council.

He began farming in 1968, where he farmed his 3,500 acres of corn and soybeans. Steve has since retired, but still enjoys helping his farm renters to move from field to field and keeping up on their progress.

In his free time, Pierce has enjoyed announcing at the Pottawattamie County Fair Beef Show as well as the Riverside High School football and basketball games and being a 4-H leader. He enjoys spending time with his wife, (Marge) daughters,(Dr. Kris Roberts and Kerri Wede) and his four grandchildren. He also loves to watch Iowa State play, and his favorite pastime is a seasonal vacation of fishing.

Pierce has made many significant and meaningful contributions as a valuable member of the board over the last 13 years.

“We want to ... thank him for his contributions to our community over the years,’” the county said.