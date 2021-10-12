Pink Out Saturday with Save the Twins Poker Run

Area bikers will have another opportunity this weekend to support the Jennie Edmundson Foundation and raise breast cancer awareness.

The Save the Twins Poker Run will be held Saturday deep in southwest Iowa.

Registration runs from 10 a.m. to noon at Loess Hills Harley-Davidson, located off Interstate 29 at Exit No. 35. The Silver Grill Express food truck will be available from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Stops will include Silver Spur Bar & Grill in Sidney, J&R Saloon in Shenandoah, Back Forty in Macedonia, Keg Creek Brewery in Glenwood, and Loess Hills Harley-Davidson, where participants will draw their final cards. The last bike must be in by 4 p.m.

Registration fees are $20 for singles and $25 for couples. Participants can purchase an extra card for $5 after the last stop.

The rider or couple with the best hand will receive a $200 gift card to Loess Hills Harley-Davidson. The contestant(s) with the worst hand will receive a $gift card to Loess Hills Harley-Davidson. A Loess Hills Harley-Davidson gift basket will be raffled off. For more information, call 712-800-3354.

