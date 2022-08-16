Pipeline company ordered to release list of affected landowners

A Polk County district judge ruled last week the Iowa Utilities Board must make the list of landowners likely to be impacted by the Summit Carbon Solutions carbon dioxide pipeline available to the public.

Summit had requested that the IUB keep the list confidential, noting potential privacy concerns and that making the list public would help its competitors. District Court Judge David Nelmark was not persuaded by Summit’s arguments, denying the company a permanent injunction under the Iowa Open Records Law.

The open records request for the landowner list was made by the Sierra Club’s Iowa Chapter “so that landowners would be able to know who their fellow landowners were and to organize opposition to the pipeline project,” the Iowa Chapter Conservation Program Coordinator, Jess Mazour, said in a press release.

“Summit vigorously fought to keep the landowner list confidential so the landowners could not form a unified opposition,” Mazour said.

Summit has 14 days to decide if it wants to file an emergency stay with the Iowa Supreme Court, which would further delay the release of the list.

Nelmark’s ruling comes a week after Summit submitted paperwork to the IUB listing the first batch of Pottawattamie County properties the company would like to secure for its carbon dioxide pipeline using eminent domain.

The Ames-based company filed a notice in February with the IUB that it may request to use eminent domain if landowners refused to sign easements allowing the company use of part of their land for its 681 miles of pipeline.

Summit’s eminent domain list included parcels of land in four Iowa counties — Chickasaw, Greene, Plymouth and Pottawattamie — that owners don’t want to sign over for the CO2 pipeline.

The list includes 18 parcels from seven landowners or groups of landowners in Pottawattamie County, including:

4J Land and Cattle, Gillette, Wyoming

James Beatty and Jan Westerman-Beatty, Surprise, Arizona; and Mary Beatty, Hancock

David, Emily and John Eyler, Carson

Loess Trails Farms, Estero, Florida

Kearney Family Farms, Des Moines; and David Niemann, Avoca

Slagle Land and Cattle, Crete, Nebraska

David and Tami Wright, Oakland

Hundreds of Iowans have filed objections to the pipeline with the IUB, while there are only a handful of letters of support — many of which have come from lobbying groups and municipal leaders who have a vested interest in the pipeline’s construction.

Many of the objections cite Iowa’s eminent domain clause in the state constitution, which states that eminent domain can only be used to take private property for public benefit. Objections to the pipeline argue that its construction would only benefit Summit and its shareholders, thanks to the 45Q tax credit offered by the federal government.

The tax credit for carbon sequestration was originally created in 2008 as a way to incentivize corporations to work toward carbon removal. A 2018 amendment to 45Q increased the amount companies would receive from $24 per metric ton to $50. The recently passed Inflation Reduction Act ups it even further, to $85 per metric ton.

“(The pipeline) has everything to do with taking taxpayer dollars and transferring it into the hands of very wealthy individuals and very wealthy corporations,” Mazour said at an Aug. 2 Sierra Club Iowa meeting at Lake Manawa.

“At the end of the day the Iowa Utility Board is going to have a decision of whether to approve these pipelines or not. And it’s going to be based on whether or not it’s a public benefit.”

Summit contends that the pipeline will spur economic growth with its almost $1 billion investment in the state, providing thousands of construction jobs while the pipeline is being built. According to an Ernst & Young study commissioned by Summit, the pipeline would create 6,000 jobs paying an average of more than $64,000 per year.

The Summit pipeline is one of three proposed carbon dioxide pipelines that would snake through the Midwest. Navigator CO2 Ventures and Archer Daniel Midlands Co., partnering with Wolf Carbon Solutions and Summit, want to build a combined 3,200 miles of pipeline, transporting liquid CO2 across six states.