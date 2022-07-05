Plattsmouth man killed, another injured, in single car crash

One person died and another was flown to a hospital following a single vehicle crash late Friday night or early Saturday morning on 221st St. in Mills County, according to Iowa State Police.
A 2002 BMW 325 driven by Dane W. Carlson, 28, of Plattsmouth, Neb., was heading eastbound on 221st St., west of 210th St., when it missed a curve in the road and drove straight on and into a ditch. The car rolled multiple times before coming to rest, according to the report.
A passerby saw the car resting in the ditch at around 6 a.m. Saturday morning.
Carlson was pronounced dead at the scene. The passenger, Steven S. Elliott, 33, also of Plattsmouth, was flown to Bergan Mercy Hospital in Omaha via LifeNet 1-1 helicopter.
Both occupants of the car were wearing seatbelts at the time of the accident, according to the crash report.