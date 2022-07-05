 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Plattsmouth man killed, another injured, in single car crash

  • 0
Close-up of emergency lights

One person died and another was flown to a hospital following a single vehicle crash late Friday night or early Saturday morning on 221st St. in Mills County, according to Iowa State Police.

A 2002 BMW 325 driven by Dane W. Carlson, 28, of Plattsmouth, Neb., was heading eastbound on 221st St., west of 210th St., when it missed a curve in the road and drove straight on and into a ditch. The car rolled multiple times before coming to rest, according to the report.

A passerby saw the car resting in the ditch at around 6 a.m. Saturday morning.

Carlson was pronounced dead at the scene. The passenger, Steven S. Elliott, 33, also of Plattsmouth, was flown to Bergan Mercy Hospital in Omaha via LifeNet 1-1 helicopter.

Both occupants of the car were wearing seatbelts at the time of the accident, according to the crash report.

0 Comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

White and black rhinos have been introduced to Mozambique after decades of extinction

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert