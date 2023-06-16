Prevention Means Progress honored 13 community and PMP Coalition partners during its 2021-23 Community Star Awards luncheon Monday, June 12, at The Salvation Army in Council Bluffs.

PMP honors one community member and one coalition member each quarter for their contribution to the community and the time and energy they dedicate toward the education, prevention and treatment of substance abuse and addiction, the program stated. This event recognized honorees from the fourth quarter of 2021 to the present.

Carol Timm is the coalition Community Star Award recipient for April-June 2023. She has been a registered nurse for 55 years. She came out of retirement during the pandemic to serve as a nurse for Pottawattamie County Public Health. She helped vaccinate the multitude of people who came to the Mid-America Center for COVID-19 shots. She has been involved in various community projects, including child abuse prevention, domestic violence prevention, sexual assault prevention and tobacco-free campaigns. She is a member of Prevention Means Progress, the Human Services Advisory Council Youth and Families Committee and the Pottawattamie County Drug Endangered Children team. (To hear PMP Director Lorelle Mueting talk about Timm’s contributions to the community and see the award presentation, watch the video.)

Nikki Brinker is the community honoree for April-June 2023. Brinker graduated from Missouri Valley High School in 2007 and received a Bachelor of Science in Nursing at Clarkson College in 2011. She worked as a medical-surgical and emergency department nurse at CHI Health Missouri Valley for eight years. While at CHI, she helped teach five nursing students. Although she hadn’t thought of taking a teaching position, she was approached by the Missouri Valley High School principal and a former teacher and asked to think about becoming the high school nurse and health science instructor.

“I have just completed my fourth year teaching and school nursing,” according to a statement from Brinker, who was unable to attend the luncheon. “I couldn’t love it more! It has been a great transition for me. I get to teach what I love, and the students make it all worth it.”

Jessica Rayment is the coalition’s Community Star Award winner for January-March 2023. She was born and raised in southwest Iowa. After attending Iowa Western Community College, she earned a master’s degree in social work at University of Nerbraska at Omaha. Through her work with the Thriving Families Alliance, she has been serving children and families for more than 15 years, according to the program. Rayment manages a small grants program, coordinates educational efforts and helps those in the human services field to work better together. She’s a member of many local child abuse prevention councils, Southwest Iowa Drug Endangered Children and other community coalitions, including PMP since 2008.

Other partners honored included the following:

Scott Zimmerman, community honoree for October-December 2022

Colleen Winey, coalition honoree for October-December 2022

U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley, community honoree for October-December 2022

Dale Woolery, coalition honoree for July-September 2022

Peggy Galloway, community honoree for April-June 2022

Tani Harris, coalition honoree for April-June 2022

Ramily Matters, community honoree for January-March 2022

Madelyn Brunow, coalition honoree for January-March 2022

Fourth Judicial District Drug Court, community honoree, October-December 2021

Project Extra Mile, coalition honoree, October-December 2021