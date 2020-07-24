PMR Properties reaches settlement with EPA, will pay more than $40,000 for lead-based paint violations

PMR Properties LLC, a property management company that has housing units in Council Bluffs and elsewhere in Iowa, has agreed to pay the Environmental Protection Agency a $40,8000 civil penalty after the company failed to notify tenants and potential tenants of lead-based paint hazards at its properties.

The EPA reached the settlement with PMR — which manages about 400 housing units in Iowa, Nebraska and Missouri —regarding alleged violations of lead-based paint regulations under the federal Toxic Substances Control Act earlier this month, the agency said.

“Notification of potential and actual lead hazards by landlords to tenants is one of the easiest and most cost-effective ways to avoid dangerous lead exposure,” EPA Region 7 Administrator Jim Gulliford said in a release. “Tenants must have the ability to make informed decisions, especially when it comes to protecting their children.”

The settlement was filed on July 14. The EPA said PMR has 30 days after the settlement date to pay the penalty. The company had not paid as of Wednesday.

The EPA said that during an investigation it found that the property management company repeatedly failed to distribute required lead hazard information pamphlets to tenants in pre-1978 housing.