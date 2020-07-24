PMR Properties reaches settlement with EPA, will pay more than $40,000 for lead-based paint violations

PMR Properties LLC, a property management company that has housing units in Council Bluffs and elsewhere in Iowa, has agreed to pay the Environmental Protection Agency a $40,8000 civil penalty after the company failed to notify tenants and potential tenants of lead-based paint hazards at its properties.
The EPA reached the settlement with PMR — which manages about 400 housing units in Iowa, Nebraska and Missouri —regarding alleged violations of lead-based paint regulations under the federal Toxic Substances Control Act earlier this month, the agency said.
“Notification of potential and actual lead hazards by landlords to tenants is one of the easiest and most cost-effective ways to avoid dangerous lead exposure,” EPA Region 7 Administrator Jim Gulliford said in a release. “Tenants must have the ability to make informed decisions, especially when it comes to protecting their children.”
The settlement was filed on July 14. The EPA said PMR has 30 days after the settlement date to pay the penalty. The company had not paid as of Wednesday.
The EPA said that during an investigation it found that the property management company repeatedly failed to distribute required lead hazard information pamphlets to tenants in pre-1978 housing.
EPA also alleged that PMR Properties received information from the Iowa Department of Public Health that state inspections of certain properties demonstrated positive test results for lead, and that PMR Properties failed to notify tenants of these known lead hazards or provide the reports before they were obligated under contract to lease the units.
Answering follow-up questions to the announcement, the EPA told the Nonpareil the Iowa Department of Public Health inspections occurred on July 6, 2012 and Feb. 20, 2013, with the results mailed to PMR on July 13, 2012 and Feb. 25, 2013, respectively.
The settlement also required PMR to begin notifying tenants about hazards. The EPA said by signing the consent agreement and final order, PMR certified that it is now in compliance with the requirements of the Toxic Substances Control Act.
The EPA “may use its statutory authorities to gather information about ongoing compliance if warranted.”
The agency said it was unable to disclose specific properties or addresses that had lead-based paint hazards. An employee with the Council Bluffs PMR office said the property management company distributes a pamphlet on lead-based paint.
The employee said she had no knowledge of lead-based paint hazards in Council Bluffs properties. The employee directed any further questions to a manager, who did not immediately return multiple messages.
The EPA said lead-contaminated dust from chipped or peeling lead-based paint in homes built prior to 1978 is one of the most common causes of elevated blood lead levels in children.
Infants and children are especially vulnerable to lead paint exposure because their growing bodies absorb more lead than adults do, and their brains and nervous systems are more sensitive to the damaging effects of lead.
The agency continued, saying children can be exposed from multiple sources and may experience irreversible and lifelong health effects. Lead dust can be generated when lead-based paint deteriorates or is disturbed.
The EPA said about 3.6 million American households have children under 6 years of age who live in homes with lead exposure hazards. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, about 500,000 American children between ages 1 and 5 have blood lead levels at or above the CDC blood lead reference value (the level at which CDC recommends public health actions begin).
According to the CDC, no safe blood lead level has been identified.
