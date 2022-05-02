Polar Plunge for Special Olympics renamed Cornhole & Cannonballs

The Polar Plunge for Special Olympics Iowa will take a new form this year.

The plunge will be at noon on Saturday.

The usual dash into Lake Manawa will be replaced by a jump into a water tank, and the plunge will be held in tandem with a cornhole tournament.

The whole thing, renamed Cornhole & Cannonballs, will be held on the 100 Block of West Broadway. A post-party will be held at Barley’s.

Special Olympics Iowa has been using the water tank -- a converted shipping container with stairs inside and out -- since October, according to spokeswoman Megan Filipi.

“We used it in Sioux City and Davenport last fall and Norwalk this spring,” she said. “The participants so far have really liked it.”

Local planners came up with the cornhole idea, Filipi said.

“If jumping into cold water isn’t your thing, you can support Special Olympics Iowa by playing in a cornhole tournament,” a flyer states.

The tournament will include youth, social and competitive divisions, with prizes awarded to the top teams in each division. The Youth Division competition will begin at 9 a.m., followed by the Social Division at 11 a.m. and the Competitive Division will start at 1 p.m.

Registration will run from 8 to 11:45 a.m. Polar Plunge registration and check-in will be from 10:45 to 11:45 a.m. at Barley’s. Registration for the Polar Plunge is $75, or an entrant can register as a fundraiser and must raise at least $75. Registration for the cornhole tournament is $50 per person or $100 for a team of two. Costumes are encouraged.

Cornhole & Cannonballs is part of the Law Enforcement Torch Run movement. To further the mission of Special Olympics Iowa, the Law Enforcement Torch Run carries the torch representing the Flame of Hope and dedicates itself to the goals of continually increasing awareness and funds for Special Olympics athletes across the state.

