Police, city employees, New Visions director clean up homeless campsites

Council Bluffs conducted a sweep of encampments of homeless people last week, hauling away almost 5 tons of material to be disposed of.

A news release states that the Council Bluff Police Department and Council Bluffs Mayor’s Office received “numerous complaints” of people setting up camps on other people’s property in the city.

Officers with the Police Area Representatives Unit partnered with outreach coordinators from New Visions Homeless Services in July to reach out to the people without homes staying in the camps, the Police Department said in a release.

The goal of the operation was to remove trespassers, assist those displaced in finding safe places to live and cleaning up the areas, the release stated.

Several occupied campsites were located under the Broadway viaduct, near Bahnsen Park and along the pedestrian trail by the Missouri River. The people in the campsites were offered shelter and other services in July, and they were advised the campsites would be cleaned up starting Thursday, Aug. 18.

Council Bluffs Public Works employees and eight police officers were joined by Council Bluffs Mayor Matt Walsh, Police Chief Tim Carmody and New Visions Homeless Services Interim CEO Brandy Wallar on Thursday to clean up the campsites.

Several of the sites already had been abandoned. The two largest campsites were still occupied during the start of cleanup, and the people there were given an extra day to collect their tents and other belongings.

Some of the campsite occupants accepted assistance from New Visions, while others chose to go elsewhere on their own. There were no arrests during the operation, according to the news release.

Over the course of two days, 4.82 tons of garbage was collected at the sites and disposed of at the City Recycling Center.

According to the Police Department, items found included discarded food and beverage containers, syringes, TVs, bicycle frames, all kinds of household goods and human waste. In addition, 10 shopping carts and three Mac computers were returned to their respective owners.