Police: Driver ejected from vehicle during Friday I-29 crash

An unidentified driver was in critical condition as of Friday afternoon after being ejected from his or her vehicle during a wreck along Interstate 29, according to a release provided by the Council Bluffs Police Department.

Just after noon Friday, officers were dispatched to the 54-mile marker on southbound I-29 in reference to a vehicle that had run off the road. Upon arrival, the release says officers discovered that the vehicle had rolled multiple times and that the driver was ejected.

Police said the driver was transported to the University of Nebraska Medical Center by Council Bluffs Fire Department medics.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.