Police, fire complete water rescue at Lake Manawa

Shortly after 6 p.m. Monday, police were called to assist the fire department with a water rescue at Lake Manawa State Park.

It was reported two 17-year-olds were in the water at the time of the call, according to a press release from the Council Bluffs Police Department.

When officers arrived, both teenagers were at the edge of the ice holding themselves up, with water up to their shoulders.

The fire department's water rescue team arrived and divers pulled both the male and female out of the water. An ambulance took the youth to Mercy Hospital in Council Bluffs with non-life threatening injuries.