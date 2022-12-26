 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Police, fire complete water rescue at Lake Manawa

20190924_new_new rescue boat 1.jpg

Council Bluffs Fire Department Capt. Jim Maaski explains the mounting of the motors on the department’s new water rescue boat. Able to operate in as little as 7 inches of water, the engines and propellers of the Pro-Drive boat pivot to avoid damage if the boat hits an underwater obstacle. The boat is ideal for rescues that involve shallow, swift water and heavy debris.

Shortly after 6 p.m. Monday, police were called to assist the fire department with a water rescue at Lake Manawa State Park.

It was reported two 17-year-olds were in the water at the time of the call, according to a press release from the Council Bluffs Police Department.

When officers arrived, both teenagers were at the edge of the ice holding themselves up, with water up to their shoulders.

The fire department's water rescue team arrived and divers pulled both the male and female out of the water. An ambulance took the youth to Mercy Hospital in Council Bluffs with non-life threatening injuries.

