Police: Man pulls gun on Subway employee while having sandwich made; takes cash and business' phone

Council Bluffs Police are investigating an armed robbery that occurred Wednesday afternoon at a Subway in the downtown area.

At about 3:46 p.m., officers responded to the business at 208 E. Broadway in reference to an unknown male who reportedly pulled a black handgun and demanded cash while a worker was preparing his sandwich, according to a news release.

The suspect at the time was wearing a blue baseball hat, sunglasses, light blue surgical mask, a long-sleeve blue sweater and blue jeans.

The man fled the store westbound after stealing an undisclosed amount of cash and the business’ telephone, police said. After exiting the building, the suspect fled westbound in the alleyway between Broadway Street and Kanesville Boulevard.

Nobody was injured in the incident, police said.

The case is currently being investigated by Council Bluffs Police Criminal Investigations Division.

Anyone with information regarding this crime is encouraged to contact the Council Bluffs Police Criminal Investigations Division at 712-328-4728, or Crime Stoppers at 712-328-7867. Police ask that people do not approach the suspect if seen, as he is considered armed and dangerous.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.