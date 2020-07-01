A person was taken to an Omaha hospital in critical condition Monday night after being struck by a train on the south side of Council Bluffs.
First responders were called to the area of 2nd Avenue and South 12th Street about 10:40 p.m., according to the Council Bluffs Police Department. Officers located the injured person and applied pressure to wounds until medics arrived.
Council Bluffs Police Sgt. Ron Albers said the man tried to cross the tracks at a grassy area. He said from what the police understand, the man was pulled underneath the train, which severed his right arm.
Union Pacific Railroad is taking the lead on the investigation because the incident didn’t happen on a city street, Albers said, noting it was on U.P. property. A message from the Nonpareil to the railroad company wasn’t immediately returned on Tuesday.
The injured person, whose name was withheld pending notification of family, was taken to the Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha. Albers said he is in stable condition.
— Cole works for the Omaha World-Herald.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.