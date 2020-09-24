Police release name of motorcyclist that died from injuries in Bluffs highway crash

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Police have released the name of a motorcyclist that died following a wreck on Veterans Memorial Highway in Council Bluffs.

Patricia Ehlers died Monday from injuries suffered in a two-vehicle wreck that occurred around 7:40 p.m. on Sept. 19.

The wreck occurred on Veterans Memorial Highway at the South 24th Street intersection. A driver in a 2018 GMC Sierra 1500 pickup truck traveling eastbound on Veterans Memorial Highway turned in front of Ehlers, who was on a 2017 Harley Davidson driving westbound on the highway, causing the collision.

Police have not released the name of the driver of the pickup truck.

On Wednesday, investigators conducted a search warrant on the pickup truck, police said.

“The digital scans and video evidence are still being processed. The name of the other driver will be released once the investigation is completed,” police said in the release.

Police sent a press release with Ehlers name Tuesday night, though through a miscommunication it did not make it to the Nonpareil until Wednesday. Earlier reporting by the Nonpareil incorrectly said the crash happened on Friday.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.