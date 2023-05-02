A heavy police presence was reported around Thomas Jefferson High School on Friday, April 28.

In the afternoon, the TJ School Resource Officer received a report of an unauthorized subject who was believed to have entered the school. The SRO was shown a photo of the male party and the school was placed in a hold status.

Police completed a thorough search of the school and a review of security footage, which led them to determine that the male party did not enter the school, the Council Bluffs Police Department said in a press release. No unauthorized parties were located during the search.