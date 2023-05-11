Area police are seeking the public's help in locating a man accused of attacking his girlfriend.
The victim told police that on Wednesday, May 10, at approximately 11:11 p.m., she was assaulted by her boyfriend, 55-year-old Jeff Smith of Council Bluffs. She said that he held her against her will in their bedroom, stabbed her in the hand with a knife, choked her and threatened to kill her.
Smith fled the scene before officers arrived, according to a press release from CBPD.
Warrants have been issued against Smith for willful injury; kidnapping, first degree; harassment, first degree; and domestic abuse assault – strangulation with bodily injury.
Anyone with information about this case or Smith's whereabouts are asked to contact Pottawattamie Dispatch at 712-328-5737.