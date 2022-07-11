Police searching for missing man

The Council Bluffs Police Department is searching for a missing person.

Robert "Bob" Shamblen, 68, was reported missing today by his wife. Shamblen has Alzheimer's and was in contact with his wife via a prepaid cell phone earlier stating "he was stuck in the woods."

Shamblen is described as a white male, 5-foot-7, 200 pounds, with gray balding hair and eyeglasses. He may be wearing a green and white shirt and jeans.

He was last seen on July 10 when he went to bed, and was gone at 9 a.m. on July 11. It is unknown exactly when he left.

Shamblen is known to frequent the Madison Avenue Mcdonald's and Hy-Vee. He has been known to walk toward Iowa Western on Mcpherson and Valley View.

If you see him, please call 911.