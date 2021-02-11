Police find missing 2-year-old girl, mother safe in eastern Iowa

A Council Bluffs woman and her 2-year-old daughter who have been located after they were reported missing.

At 12:03 p.m. today, officers were called to a home in the 3000 block of Second Avenue regarding a missing 2-year-old, according to the Council Bluffs Police Department. Officers arrived and spoke to the child’s father, who said that the child's mother, Jennifer Reilly, had left the residence late Wednesday night with their daughter, Luna Gallagos, and he has not heard from them since.

At 5:47 p.m. Thursday, the police department said Reilly and Gallagos had been located safe by the Cedar Falls Police Department in the eastern Iowa city. Council Bluffs Police said the child's father is taking Gallagos, while Reilly is treated at a local hospital.

Family members are concerned for their safety due to recent concerning comments made by Reilly, police said.

The Council Bluffs Police Department submitted an Amber Alert application on this incident to the state but it did not meet the requirements for an alert at that time.

