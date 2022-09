Police are seeking the whereabouts of David John Kalani Kaneala Kauai after they say he failed to report to the Council Bluffs Residential Correctional Facility as required Wednesday.

Kauai is described as a 33-year-old Asian male, 6 feet tall and weighing 188 pounds. He was admitted to the work release facility in April. Kauai was convicted of assault with intent to injure a peace officer and others in Page County.