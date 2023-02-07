A Bellevue, Nebraska, man found unresponsive on the side of a highway in Council Bluffs on Monday morning is still in critical condition.

Officers responded to the scene, at the 44 mile marker of Interstate 29, shortly after 5:30 a.m. Monday. They found an adult male laying on the shoulder of the interstate with an apparent head wound. Medics transported the victim to the Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha for treatment.

As of Tuesday afternoon, the 39-year-old man was still in critical condition due to injuries suffered on the side of the highway.

An investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about this incident should call the Council Bluffs Police Department at 712-328-4765.