Poll: Trump never more popular in Iowa

DES MOINES — Donald Trump arrived in Iowa on Saturday with, according to a key poll, a better favorability rating than he ever had here while he was president.

Trump held an evening rally at the Iowa State Fairgrounds on Saturday, his first public appearance in Iowa since just before the 2016 election.

Trump, who won that 2016 election and then lost his 2020 re-election bid — despite his ongoing claims to the contrary — returned to Iowa more popular with voters here than ever.

In a Des Moines Register/Mediacom Iowa Poll published early this week, Trump was rated favorable by 53% of Iowa voters and unfavorable by 45%. It was his best showing in either metric in the poll, the Register reported.

Trump referenced the poll during an interview this week on a conservative radio program on WHO-AM radio in Des Moines.

“The people of Iowa are going to be very happy and we’ll have a great time at the rally,” Trump said.

Thousands of people poured into the Iowa State Fairgrounds on an overcast but unseasonably warm October Saturday in Iowa, many of them arriving at least five hours before Trump was scheduled to take the stage.