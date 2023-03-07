To kick off its “One Community Reads” program, the Council Bluffs Public Library held an event Saturday to call attention to the bugs, birds and butterflies in our midst that are beginning to disappear.

Called the “Pollinator Palooza,” the event focused on how the Midwest is losing its butterflies, bees and hummingbirds that carry pollen from plant to plant, on which more than 35% of the world’s food crops depend, according to the United States Department of Agriculture.

Theresa DeWitt, a library assistant in youth services, said the library-wide program focuses on a problem a community or region faces and this year, she said, and that is the loss of pollinators to help plants reproduce.

“We have book selections to go with that theme,” she said. “The world is our garden, so we have books about gardening and food security, which in many ways works perfectly as more than one-third of our food comes from plants that are pollinated by animals.”

DeWitt also said that ants, flies, wasps, hummingbirds and butterflies are pollinators, but, of course, native bees are the most efficient.

“Pollinator Palooza is a celebration in support of our native plants and pollinators,” DeWitt said.

Throughout the library, tables were set up for the various organizations there to spread the word of the pollinators of the Midwest. Iowa State Extension, with its group of master gardeners, passed out butterfly puddlers, used to provide water and food for bees, butterflies and other insects. They also had milkweed planter kits, used by Monarch butterflies to lay their eggs.

One the second floor of the library, the Pollinator Alliance of the Heartland’s table had information, its spokesperson said, that focuses on habitat partnerships with schools to develop pollinator gardens.

Amanda Angle, president of the organization, said they are trying to get the word out to refrain from using pesticides on lawns and gardens.

“It kills everything,” she said. “A nest of chickadees will eat between 350 to 570 caterpillars a day. When pesticides kill those caterpillars, we lose a lot of birds.”

Other exhibits included the Pheasants Forever table that had a simulation of native plant root systems. Under a drawing of each plant was a string that, when pulled out, showed the extent of that plant’s roots that hold the soil.

The event was a success, as more than 700 people came to see the exhibits and hear the Flatwater Drifters, and old time string band.