Pools near end of season

A boy leaps from the diving board while swimming at Pirate Cove Water Park on Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021. Council Bluffs Aquatics Director Mike Bond said the pool, 915 N. 21st St., opened for the season on July 14 after being able to hire and train new lifeguard staff.

Pirate Cove will soon close for the season.

The pool's last day open will be Aug. 28 from noon to 6 p.m. Between now and then, the pool will be open from noon to 6 p.m. on Aug. 17, Aug. 18, Aug. 20, Aug. 21, Aug. 27 and Aug. 28.

