Pools near end of season

Pirate Cove will soon close for the season.
The pool's last day open will be Aug. 28 from noon to 6 p.m. Between now and then, the pool will be open from noon to 6 p.m. on Aug. 17, Aug. 18, Aug. 20, Aug. 21, Aug. 27 and Aug. 28.
A Polk County district judge ruled last week the Iowa Utilities Board must make the list of landowners likely to be impacted by the Summit Car…
Denise Peterson-Johnson has organized a GoFundMe fundraiser for longtime Lewis Central High School teacher and drama coach Tom McLaughlin, who…
More than 400 United Way of the Midlands volunteers were busy assembling 5,000 personal hygiene kits for metro-area students in need Thursday …
New Visions Homeless Services has been awarded two grants totaling $297,000 through United Way of the Midlands.
The Historical Society of Pottawattamie County will participate in a two-year leadership development program offered by the Iowa Department of…
A Pottawattamie County man was sentenced on Aug. 5 to seven years in prison for a drug offense.
Council Bluffs residents have a little more than 10 months to prepare themselves for a new waste collection and recycling routine.
"American Picker" Frank Fritz says he is on the mend after suffering a stroke.
Ryan Melton said conservative policies have been hurting Iowa’s 4th District, pitching his case to voters in his campaign against Republican Randy Feenstra at the Iowa State Fair.
DES MOINES — Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, will make a stop in Iowa next week to campaign alongside Iowa Republican U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley in Clea…
