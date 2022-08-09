Pott. Co. man sentenced to 84 months for drug offense

A Pottawattamie County man was sentenced on Aug. 5 to seven years in prison for a drug offense.

On July 4, 2021, Geno Lee Campos, age 50, was the front seat passenger of a car stopped by Iowa State Police for speeding on I-80 in Council Bluffs, according to the Southern District of Iowa.

In searching Campos’ backpack, ISP found about 17 grams of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia. Law enforcement also found a loaded revolver that belonged to Campos underneath the passenger seat.

With previous felonies on his record, Campos is prohibited from possessing firearms.

Campos was sentenced to 84 months for possession with intent to distribute meth. Upon release, he will also serve a five-year term of supervised release.

Iowa State Patrol, Council Bluffs Police Department, Pottawattamie County Sheriff’s Office, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, and Iowa Division of Narcotics Enforcement investigated the case.