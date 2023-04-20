The burn ban for Pottawattamie County is lifted effective today, Thursday. Recent rainy weather and warm soil moisture promote a quicker greening of dry fuels and lower fire risk.

Additionally, planting season has commenced and the working of fields contributes to the elimination of fire fuels in cropland areas.

The ban, issued on April 4, came after the county noted some controlled burns of trash, vegetation and other materials quickly getting out of control, including fires that burned out but rekindled a few days later.

On Monday, neighboring Nebraska Governor Jim Pillen extended the burn ban in Nebraska until Sunday citing extreme dry and windy conditions that pose major fire risks.

Although the ban lifted, citizens are urged to reduce their open burning activities and use caution when doing so.

For more information visit pcema-ia.org.