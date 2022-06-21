Pottawattamie among five counties eligible for emergency prescription refills

Pottawattamie is among five Iowa counties eligible for emergency prescription refills.

The Defense Health Agency recently announced that TRICARE beneficiaries in Pottawattamie, Mills, Hardin, Greene and Cerro Gordo counties may receive emergency refills through June 27, due to storm damage.

To receive an emergency refill, beneficiaries should take their prescription bottle to any TRICARE retail network pharmacy. If the bottle is unavailable or the label is damaged or missing, they should contact Express Scripts or their retail network pharmacy for assistance.

To find a network pharmacy, call Express Scripts at

Express Scripts at 1-877-363-1303 or visit militaryrx.express-scripts.com/find-pharmacy.

If possible, visit the pharmacy where the prescription was filled. Prescriptions filled by a retail chain may be filled at another store in that chain.

If the provider is available, beneficiaries can call in a new prescription to any network pharmacy.

As a reminder, TRICARE beneficiaries, other than active duty service members, may receive urgent care from any TRICARE-authorized urgent care center or provider and do not need a referral. This allows beneficiaries to seek nonemergency care for illnesses or injuries if their primary care provider is unavailable because of emergencies.