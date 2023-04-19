Saturday is the perfect opportunity to check out the public parks in and around Council Bluffs.

Pottawattamie Conservation is waiving admission fees on Saturday in honor of Earth Day at Arrowhead Park in Neola, Botna Bend Park in Hancock, Hitchcock Nature Center in Honey Creek, Narrows River Park in Council Bluffs and Olde Town Park in Macedonia.

“Even though county park fees are minimal, they can still be a barrier for some families,” Mark Shoemaker, executive director of Pottawattamie Conservation, said in a news release. “Especially on a day like Earth Day, we want to make it as easy as possible for visitors to enjoy the natural world and all of its benefits.”

Visitors can simply bypass pay stations on Saturday while they’re checking out the elk and bison herds at Botna Bend, hitting the Loess Hills trails at Hitchcock or taking in views of the West Nishnabotna River in Macedonia. Other park fees, such as those for camping, will remain in place.

“Free Day at the Parks is all about celebrating the spring season, appreciating the beauty of Pottawattamie County’s unique natural areas, and reconnecting to our roots through outdoor recreation, ”Shoemaker said

Visitors who want to pitch in for the environment are also invited to join a park cleanup event on Saturday at Hitchcock Nature Center.

“Litter Busters” will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Visitors are welcome to clean up other Pottawattamie Conservation parks and habitat areas on their own.

For more information, visit pottconservation.com.