Pottawattamie Conservation’s annual Arrowhead Park Trail Run offers the perfect way to get families moving this spring.

Runners of all ages are invited to participate in a 5K, 10K or four-hour endurance race on Saturday, April 29, at Arrowhead Park at 29357 310th St. in Neola.

Proceeds will benefit the Pottawattamie County Trails Association, which supports trail expansion efforts across the county, according to a news release.

Sign-ups are $35 through April 28 and $40 on the day of the race. The four-hour endurance race begins at 8 a.m. with the 5K following at 9 a.m. and the 10K shortly after.

Participants are welcome to run, jog, walk or hike Arrowhead Park’s beautiful nature trails at their own pace, and awards will be given to the top six men and women.

Registration fees help fund hiking, biking and other recreation trails across the county. In March, Pottawattamie Conservation announced the next phase of the multiuse Railroad Highway Trail which is partially funded by donations to the Pottawattamie County Trails Association.

“Trail phases in planning and design that are underway will be from the Council Bluffs city limits to Smith Wildlife Area and Weston to Underwood,” Pottawattamie Conservation executive director Mark Shoemaker said in a news release. “Eventually, this trail will connect multiple cities across our county, opening several unique opportunities. We’re excited to move forward with the latest phase.”

For more information or to register, visit pottconservation.com.