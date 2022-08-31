Pottawattamie Conservation's Botna Bend Pancake Feed this Saturday in Hancock

The best breakfast in southwest Iowa this Saturday will be at Botna Bend Park.

Rangers Jon Fenner and Cory Thomas and their staff tap the park’s silver maple trees each year and collect the sweet sap to make homemade maple syrup.

Families are invited to join the delectable result Saturday from 8 to 11 a.m. at Pottawattamie Conservation’s annual Botna Bend Pancake Feed at Olsen Lodge near the park’s middle campground. The address is 42926 Mahogany Road in Hancock.

It can take between 40 and 50 gallons of sap to produce a gallon of maple syrup. The sap has to be harvested quickly, since it changes consistency once the trees develop buds — resulting in a cloudy quality and a sour taste.

Pancakes and sausage will be grilled and served alongside the deep, luxurious syrup. Coffee and orange juice will also be served. Not sure if you’ll be up in time? Don’t worry; reservation are not required.

Breakfast is free with a $3 per vehicle park entry fee or Pottawattamie Conservation membership. Donations are appreciated to fund Botna Bend Park projects and improvements.

A limited amount of homemade maple syrup will be on sale with half pints for $5 and full pints for $10.

After breakfast, visitors can observe the park’s elk and bison herds — just don’t get too close — or explore Botna Bend’s trails along the west branch of the East Nishnabotna River. The park also features an archery range, but equipment is not provided.