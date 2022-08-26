 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Pottawattamie County auditor honored for public service to county, state group

Pottawattamie County Auditor Melvyn Houser was honored as the 2022 Iowa State Association of Counties Golden Eagle during a ceremony in Des Moines on Wednesday, Aug. 24. Pictured from left are ISAC President Richard Crouch, Houser, Black Hawk County Auditor Grant Veeder and ISAC Executive Director Bill Peterson.

Pottawattamie County Auditor Melvyn Houser was awarded the Iowa State Association of Counties Golden Eagle on Wednesday during the organization’s annual conference in Des Moines.

The Golden Eagle has been given annually since 2010 to commend extraordinary public service to ISAC and county government, according to a news release. It was created to recognize elected or appointed county officials, business or civic leaders, and persons rendering assistance to counties as trainers, consultants or advisors.

“It was a great honor being recognized by my associates,” Houser said. “The great work of the county staff — roads, public health, mental health — I hope people value the work that we do on their behalf. Most of the time it isn’t glamorous, but it’s important, and we take pride in what we do.”

Houser was selected by the ISAC board of directors for his years of public service to Pottawattamie County, the ISAC and the National Association of Counties.

Prior to his election as auditor in 2020, Houser served 16 years as a Pottawattamie County supervisor, from 2001 to 2017. He has also served on the ISAC and NACo boards since 2009 and 2013 respectively, and he was ISAC president in 2015.

Houser also has served on a number of state and federal boards and committees, including the Iowa State Association of County Supervisors and the Agriculture and Rural Affairs Steering Committee.

He has been an enthusiastic proponent and successful recruiter for NACo membership, participation and event attendance, according to the release.

The Iowa State Association of Counties is a private, nonprofit corporation whose members are county officials from the 99 counties in Iowa. ISAC’s mission is to promote effective and responsible county government for the people of Iowa.

