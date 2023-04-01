The State of Iowa has awarded Pottawattamie County a $35,000 grant to create an in-house CDL training program, according to a press release from Iowa Workforce Development.

The state’s Entry-Level Driver Training Program will help Iowa meet its strong demand for truck drivers and school bus drivers by providing $2.94 million to support 46 different training programs across the state, the press release stated. The programs, conducted either in-house or in conjunction with third-party providers, will serve an estimated 1,642 individuals employed by the participating organizations.

The Pottawattamie County program will be part of the Secondary Roads Department, which requires all employees in the field to have a CDL, according to Tina Treantos, operations administrator.

During the winter, the department needs drivers to mobilize its fleet of snowplows, and CDLs are needed for that and other tasks, according to county engineer John Rasmussen.

“Year-round, we’re hauling rock and culvert and bridge materials,” he said.

Ideally, employees would have a Class A CDL, but upgrading from the more common Class C CDL has gotten harder, Treantos said.

“If they had a Class C, they used to just have to test to go to Class A,” she said. “Now, they have to go through the entry level Class A program to do that.”

The state will hold an online meeting next week to go over requirements for the program, Treantos said. She does not know when the county will actually receive the grant money.

“This unique program addresses Iowa’s need for truck drivers in our workforce,” said Gov. Kim Reynolds. “Iowa is leading the nation by investing in the required training and removing barriers to these high-demand positions. The pathway to a CDL must be accessible to keep Iowa’s, and the nation’s, economy moving forward.”

“Providing new grants specifically for training means that Iowa employers and organizations can more easily recruit the workforce they need to be successful,” said Beth Townsend, director of Iowa Workforce Development. “(These) awards are about getting the individual in the door and on a better pathway to a CDL. Once they are trained, their roles as truck drivers benefit our entire economy.”