Pottawattamie County Board opposes using eminent domain for CO2 pipelines

The Pottawattamie County Board of Supervisors passed a resolution stating its opposition to the use of eminent domain for the construction of carbon dioxide pipelines.

Pottawattamie County joins more than 20 other Iowa counties that have objected to the use of eminent domain for the benefit of a private company in filings with the Iowa Utilities Board.

“I’m not in favor of eminent domain for a private company to come through our properties and profit from them,” Supervisor Brian Shea said during Tuesday’s meeting. “I think they should have to work with the county or the landowners of each individual piece if they’re going to get this.”

Resolution 62-2022 states, in part, that “the only beneficiary of these pipelines will be those producing the carbon dioxide, those transmitting it and those storing it with no contribution to the general public.”

While the board was unanimous in its opposition to the use of eminent domain for a private, for-profit company, Supervisor Justin Schultz cautioned that the ultimate decision lies with the Iowa Utilities Board.

“The issue of whether or not eminent domain is to happen or not is not a county board of supervisor function,” Schultz said. “Regardless of what our opinion is, regardless of our stance on this, this rests with the Iowa Utilities Board. They have the final say as to whether or not this will or will not happen.”

There are currently three companies that want to snake carbon dioxide pipelines through Iowa farmland: Summit Carbon Solutions, Navigator CO2 Ventures, and Archer Daniel Midlands Co. in partnership with Wolf Carbon Solutions.

In early August, Summit released a statement that said it had reached easement agreements with 700 Iowa landowners, which accounts for about 40% of the total pipeline route.

At that time, the company presented the state board with a list of properties for which it would seek eminent domain if landowners continue to oppose the pipeline, including 18 properties in Pottawattamie County.

Summit contends that the pipeline would spur economic growth, estimating the $1 billion investment would create thousands of construction jobs.