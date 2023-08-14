The Pottawattamie County Sheriff’s Office and the Council Bluffs Police Department are working together to help raise money for cancer patients.

Announced Aug. 11, the effort includes a friendly competition between the two law enforcement agencies.

T-shirts and hooded sweatshirts will be sold, with all proceeds donated to the CHI Health Mercy Council Bluffs Oncology Department. The backside of the apparel will include images of vehicles from both agencies with the text “Shine a Light on Cancer.” Customers can choose from two options for the design on the front, selecting between a silhouette of a Pottawattamie County Sheriff’s Department star or a Council Bluffs Police Department shield. The agency with the highest number of orders representing its brand gets the bragging rights.

“We’re having fun with this competition,” Pottawattamie County Sheriff Andy Brown said in a news release. “Our agency has participated in raising funds and awareness for cancer patients and survivors for several years. Our hope is that the friendly wager between the two agencies gets people talking and helps boost proceeds going towards a great cause.”

The shirts, printed by Sideline Sports & Tees, are pink, a color usually identified to support breast cancer awareness, but organizers say the funds from sales will benefit all cancer patients. Prices for Tshirts vary depending on the size. Adult-sized hooded sweatshirts are $30.

Both agencies will have order forms available for in-person cash transactions. The first bulk order will be placed at 8 a.m. on Aug. 25, with additional orders going through on Sept. 9 and Sept. 22. Online orders can be placed through the vendor website, SidelineSportsAndTees.com.

The competition will end, and orders will be tallied on Nov. 3.

“We’re competitive, so of course we want to win,” Brown said. “Honestly, it’s two agencies that work hard to serve our community, and this is just a fun way to give back.”