Pottawattamie County declares burn ban

An open burn ban is in place for Pottawattamie County effective immediately, Pottawattamie County Emergency Management & Homeland Security announced at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday.

The ban prohibits all open and controlled burning in Pottawattamie County, including all incorporated city limits within the county.

Despite Monday’s rainfall and forecast chances later in the week, accumulation amounts will yield little to no relief from the continuing moisture deficits in the county and region, according to a press release from the agency. With the dry and windy conditions, the risk of a fast-moving wildfire is increased, as witnessed recently in Lancaster County (Nebraska), Montgomery County and Harrison County, where large, rapidly advancing fires proved difficult to contain and prompted evacuations.

Such conditions put the public and first responders at significant risk. The ban will remain in place through the harvest and/or until environmental and weather conditions improve to a level that doesn’t significantly diminish fire containment and suppression efforts.

Residents are reminded to never throw out cigarettes from moving vehicles. The burning of yard waste, piled tree debris, grass/agricultural ground and set-asides, trash or other items are prohibited during the ban, the press release stated. Disobeying an active burn ban is a simple misdemeanor and can subject a person to citation or arrest for reckless use of fire or disobeying a burn ban. You may also be liable for additional criminal charges, damages, losses or injuries resulting from the fire.

For updated information on burn bans and the law, visit the Emergency Management Agency website at pcema-ia.org. While visiting the website, residents should sign up for Alert Iowa to receive alerts for fire warnings, evacuation orders, severe weather threats and other emergency notifications for your community.