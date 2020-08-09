Pottawattamie County has an increase of 19 positive tests

The state COVID-19 website listed a total 1,308 cases of COVID-19 in Pottawattamie County on Sunday afternoon, an increase of 19 over a roughly 24-hour period.

The increase covers 3 p.m. Friday through 3 p.m. Saturday. There have been 15,268 tests in the county, for a positive rate of 8.6%. There have been 942 recoveries and 26 deaths in the county. There have been no new deaths reported in the last 24 hours.

The most recent death was a resident in the 81+ age range at Oakland Manor.

Matt Wyant of the Pottawattamie County Health Department, said the individual had met the 10 day criteria for recovery but was still within the 28 day state guidelines.

At Risen Son Christian Village, site of a COVID-19 outbreak, 52 residents have contracted the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, and 21 have recovered, according to coronavirus.iowa.gov.

Oakland Manor, also the site of an outbreak, has 48 positive cases, and 17 recoveries as of Saturday at 4 p.m.

Statewide, the COVID-19 website listed 48,283 cases out of 516,402 tests, for a positive rate of 9.3%. There have been 925 deaths and 36,882 recoveries.

Information about COVID-19