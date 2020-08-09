Pottawattamie County has an increase of 19 positive tests

The state COVID-19 website listed a total 1,308 cases of COVID-19 in Pottawattamie County on Sunday afternoon, an increase of 19 over a roughly 24-hour period.
The increase covers 3 p.m. Friday through 3 p.m. Saturday. There have been 15,268 tests in the county, for a positive rate of 8.6%. There have been 942 recoveries and 26 deaths in the county. There have been no new deaths reported in the last 24 hours.
The most recent death was a resident in the 81+ age range at Oakland Manor.
Matt Wyant of the Pottawattamie County Health Department, said the individual had met the 10 day criteria for recovery but was still within the 28 day state guidelines.
At Risen Son Christian Village, site of a COVID-19 outbreak, 52 residents have contracted the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, and 21 have recovered, according to coronavirus.iowa.gov.
Oakland Manor, also the site of an outbreak, has 48 positive cases, and 17 recoveries as of Saturday at 4 p.m.
Statewide, the COVID-19 website listed 48,283 cases out of 516,402 tests, for a positive rate of 9.3%. There have been 925 deaths and 36,882 recoveries.
Information about COVID-19
Symptoms in people who have been exposed to coronavirus can include fever, cough and shortness of breath, according to the Iowa Department of Public Health.
The symptoms may appear in as few as two days or as long as 14 days after exposure. Most people experience mild or moderate symptoms that clear up in two to three weeks.
Older adults and people with existing health problems are among those particularly susceptible to more severe illness, including pneumonia.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommend the use of masks when out in public. Make sure it covers the mouth and nose. Face shields are an option as well, as they cover the eyes.
Public health officials recommend:
Stay home as much as possible.
Self-monitor for symptoms.
Call your physician if symptoms appear.
Cover coughs and sneezes with a tissue or your upper arm/elbow.
Wash hands frequently with soap and water.
Clean and disinfect frequently-touched objects and surfaces.
COVID-19 testing is available in Pottawattamie County via two TestIowa locations: All Care Health Center, 902 S. Sixth St., and Western Historic Trails Center, 3434 Richard Downing Ave.
To get tested, residents must complete the online assessment at testiowa.com to schedule an appointment.
For those struggling with mental health during the pandemic, yourlifeiowa.org has several resources, including a hotline at 855-581-8111 and a text-friendly line at 855-895-8398.
The University of Nebraska Medical Center has a COVID-19 screening app — 1-Check COVID.
