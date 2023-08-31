Corporal Kurt Ferguson of the Pottawattamie County Sheriff’s Office is no stranger to working with local youth.

Ferguson has been an athletics coach at various Council Bluffs schools for some 20 years now. He also has a teaching degree in social sciences for grades six through 12.

Perhaps it’s not surprising, then, that Ferguson has been selected to serve as the first-ever school resource officer for the Pottawattamie County’s five school districts outside of Council Bluffs.

“I have a history of working with kids,” he said.

“Kurt was the most qualified,” Sheriff Andy Brown added.

The new position does not reflect any increase in criminal activity in the county within the area schools, Brown said, but rather offers a way to be proactive in preventing such activity.

More and more schools nationwide have officers for that very reason, Brown said.

“A lot of the surrounding areas have a resource officer,” Ferguson said.

Sheriff Brown said the position had been budgeted for some time.

Ferguson will serve the five school districts outside of Council Bluffs proper — Underwood, Treynor, Tri-Center, AHSTW and Riverside. He will be available to all school buildings, though he anticipates spending more time in the middle school and high school levels than the elementary level.

“I will do my best to get into all three levels,” he said.

He sees his role as not just helping to keep schools safe, but being a counselor who students would feel comfortable with when listening to their concerns.

The position is also a way of building new relationships between the schools and the sheriff’s office.

With his teaching background, Ferguson plans to provide information to teachers and parents on safety issues for students and ways to spot potentially harmful situations.

County school officials are excited about this new position, as is the sheriff's office.

“This is something beneficial and good for the school districts,” Underwood Superintendent Andy Irwin said. “We look at this as an opportunity to build relationships between the students and the sheriff’s department.”

For students to hear about safety issues from someone other than their parents or teachers can be beneficial, Irwin said.

Joel Beyenhof, superintendent of Treynor schools, had similar comments.

“It’s a great opportunity to make connections with law enforcement,” he said.

Beyenhof said he sees Ferguson helping to review school safety plans and assessing overall safety in the school buildings and on the grounds.

It’s also a chance for the students to hear firsthand the career opportunities in law enforcement, Beyenhof said.

“He has a wealth of knowledge,” he said. “We’re excited about it.”

A second resource officer, funded by the school districts, will come on board in the spring.

“There are a lot of parents excited about this,” Brown said.