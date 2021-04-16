Pottawattamie County Housing Trust Fund announces 2021 grants; Housing-related projects to receive a total of $240,227 in funding

Nine organizations which serve the housing needs of low-to-moderate income residents will receive grants from $240,227 funding from the Pottawattamie County Housing Trust Fund’s 2021 application cycle, the Metropolitan Area Planning Agency announced Wednesday.
In a press release, MAPA said the following organizations will receive funding:
Catholic Charities — $12,500 for a fire alarm panel replacement in the Catholic Charities domestic violence shelter
Interfaith — $25,000 for rental assistance for 44 households
Council Bluffs Municipal Housing Authority — $50,000 for renovation of 10 units at Regal Towers
Habitat for Humanity — $20,000 for down payment assistance for two families purchasing Habitat-built homes
Habitat for Humanity — $20,000 for rehabilitation of four owner-occupied, single-family homes
Pottawattamie County General Assistance — $20,000 for rental assistance for 30 households
712 Initiative — $30,000 for the renovation of three affordable housing rental units at 530 Broadway
Connections — $24,000 for emergency repairs and renovations to improve disabled accessibility to the homes of eight senior citizens
New Visions — $18,727 for renovations to a 26-unit transitional housing facility
Heartland Family Service-Heartland Homes — $20,000 for renovations to a 23-unit supportive housing facility
All funding must be expended on projects which benefit people below 80% of the federal family median income limit.
“2021 marks 10 years for the Pottawattamie County Housing Trust Fund. In this time, we have been able to grant more than $1.6 million,” said Pottawattamie County Housing Trust Fund Board President Lacey Sampson in the release. “We are thankful for our partnerships with local businesses and private citizens who believe in our organization and donate to help us meet our mission. We are thankful also for our partnerships with local nonprofits who apply to receive our grant funds, and through them we are able to make an impact on affordable housing.”
Each year, the Pottawattamie County Housing Trust Fund allocates funding to organizations or individuals that serve the housing needs of low to moderate income residents within Pottawattamie County. Projects awarded grants include both the rehabilitation and expansion of housing units available.
As the grant administrator for the Pottawattamie County Housing Trust Fund, MAPA provides staff services including preparation of annual housing assistance plans and grant applications, project and financial management and compliance with Iowa Finance Authority requirements.