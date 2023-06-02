Ten projects serve the housing needs of low to moderate-income residents will receive a total of $359,015 in financial support from the Pottawattamie County Housing Trust Fund.

The investments will help pay for home repairs, renovations to allow seniors to age in place, rental assistance and eviction prevention, according to a news release from the Metropolitan Area Planning Agency.

Organizations and projects receiving funding are:

Pottawattamie County General Assistance — $30,227 for continued funding to provide deposit and first month’s rental assistance.

Connections Area Agency on Aging — $45,000 for housing repairs and renovations on units to remove accessibility barriers for seniors.

Interfaith Response — $50,000 rental assistance for households in need.

Habitat for Humanity — $33,000 for down payment assistance for three Habitat homebuyers.

Habitat for Humanity — $50,000 for home repairs to 15 units in the homeowner repair program.

Family Housing Advisory Services — $25,000 for interest rate buydowns.

Heartland Family Services — $46,191 for replacing countertops in 23 Heartland Homes units.

Iowa Legal Aid — $28,597 for an eviction diversion program.

Micah House — $11,000 for installation of an accessible door at the shelter.

New Visions Homeless Services — $40,000 for a homelessness prevention program targeting 75 households.

The money must be spent for the benefit of people living below 80% of the federal family median income limits, according to the release.

“Since 2011, the Pottawattamie County Housing Trust Fund has been able to grant more than $2 million to help make a difference in affordable housing,” Courtney Harter, Pottawattamie County Housing Trust Fund president, said in the release. “We could not do it without the support of local businesses and residents who believe in our mission and donate to support our work.”

The tax-exempt fund used to be called the Council Bluffs Housing Trust Fund. MAPA is the grant administrator and provides staff, management and compliance support to the trust. Find more information at pottcohtf.org.