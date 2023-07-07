Pottawattamie County officials appear unconcerned about shortcomings identified by state auditors, including some repeated concerns identified in a June 30 report.

State Auditor Rob Sand’s office found issues such as errors in reporting capital assets, receipts and transfers, lack of independent review of the coding of receipts received outside of the treasurer’s office as well as transfers, among others.

The auditor’s office review county finances on an annual basis, and findings are a normal part of that process, said Becky Lenihan, Pottawattamie County finance and tax officer.

“Some sort of findings are almost inevitable,” Lenihan said. “They are findings that the state auditor gives recommendations on how to resolve, the county department heads/elected officials respond, in which the conclusion is that the response is accepted.”

Two of this year’s findings were repeated from the previous year.

“It is not uncommon to see repeated findings,” Sand said.

Lenihan said, “It is not rare. We try to resolve the issues, but in some instances it might take some time.”

The 2022 audit begins with a brief summary of the county’s revenues and expenses during that year. According to the audit, the county’s revenues totaled $95,971,855 for the fiscal year that ended June 30, 2022. It was a 3.7% increase over the prior year.

Expenses for county operations during that same period totaled $81,725,336, a 3.9% increase over the prior year.

The increase in revenue was due primarily to receipts received from the American Rescue Plan Act and the Hazard Mitigation Grant Program due to the floods of 2019, as reported by the audit.

State auditors reported six findings related to the receipt and expenditure of taxpayer funds. The findings addressed issues such as errors in reporting capital assets, receipts and transfers, lack of independent review of the coding of receipts received outside of the treasurer’s office, as well as transfers. There were also findings related to the preparation and review of bank reconciliations for the sheriff’s office jail account and a lack of independent review of bank reconciliations for the county recorder.

Also, the budget was exceeded for the mental health function, noncompliance with Chapter 554D.114 of the Code of Iowa pertaining to retaining cancelled checks and paid lunch periods for certain employees in the Sheriff’s office were in violation of the bargaining agreement and county personnel manual.

Sand provided the county with recommendations to address each of these findings.

Concerning financial reporting, state auditors found material amounts of capital asset additions and construction in progress were not properly included on the county’s capital asset listing, and assets remained on that list after they were disposed, sold or traded.

In addition, there were receivables and transfers that were not recorded correctly in the county’s financial statements. It was noted, however, that adjustments were subsequently made by the county to properly record these amounts in the financial statements.

In response to these findings, the county auditor’s office said a fixed asset policy is being put in place. There have been many capital projects and construction in progress the last few years, with the office relying heavily on department heads/elected officials to turn in the fixed asset forms to the office.

However, the office has taken that fixed asset piece back within the last three years and is working to get files cleaned up. Transfers are being better tracked. The office also plans to put better internal controls in place to prevent these deficiencies in the future.

The audit found that bank to book reconciliations were not performed for the county’s jail account for the last six months of the fiscal year. The county said it will create a policy that requires bank reconciliations to be performed, reviewed and approved monthly for the jail account.

In other findings and county responses:

• State auditors found disbursements during the fiscal year exceeded the amount budgeted in the mental health function.

“(Iowa Senate File) SF619 changed the Mental Health Region funding from county to state dollars. A transfer to close out the fund was made, therefore causing that fund to go over budget," Lenihan said.

• State auditors took note of paid lunch periods, an issue that caused controversy at a supervisors meeting.

At that meeting, it was brought up that clerical staff at the county jail would be adjusting their work hours to match the work hours of the other approximately 220 employees in the sheriff’s department. The four jail staffers would go from working 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. to a continuous eight-hour shift from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. that would include a paid 30 minute lunch break.

Per the county employee’s handbook, normal business hours for the county are 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., and those are the hours that office staff in the rest of the county work.

The deputies association contract, however, states that employees who work a continuous shift get a paid for a 30-minute lunch. Per the association’s contract, Sheriff’s Office clerical staff is included, but County Attorney Matt Wilber pointed out that the four clerical staffers at the jail are not covered by the deputies’ association contract. Jail staff, despite being grouped in with the sheriff’s office staff on the organizational chart and receiving the same benefits as sheriff’s office staff, are not members of the deputies association or any other union, and are thus required to follow the guidelines in the employee’s handbook.

In its findings, state auditors said The Pottawattamie County Sheriff’s Office Policy Manual states meal periods and breaks are to be in accordance with the bargaining agreement and the county employee handbook. The handbook indicates all full-time employees are allowed a 30-minute unpaid “meal period,” which may be combined with the two 15-minute paid rest periods for a one-hour meal period with approval of department head.

Non-union jail secretaries are allowed to take one hour paid lunch daily, which does not comply with the county policy, according to the auditors. Their recommendation was for the Sheriff’s Office to follow the county’s policy for meal periods or change their policy to allow meal periods to be paid.

In response, the county said this practice was changed by a Board of Supervisors’ resolution last fall and that the issue no longer exists.

The county’s responses to all the findings were approved by the state auditors.

“It’s status quo, like it has always been," Lenihan said.