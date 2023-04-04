Several controlled burns have gotten out of control recently.

Pottawattamie County Emergency Management & Homeland Security placed a ban on all open and controlled burning Tuesday, including all incorporated areas of the county.

The county noted some controlled burns of trash, vegetation and other materials quickly got out of control, including fires that burned out but rekindled a few days later.

"Under the projected weather and environmental outlooks this action has become necessary to help mitigate the potential for rapid and uncontrolled fire spread that threatens safety and property," according to a news release from emergency management.

Separately, the Mills County Sheriff's Office noted a crash resulted in a "large field fire" after a vehicle entered a ditch along Brothers Avenue and struck a guide wire connected to a power pole, which caused a power line to fall to the ground.

The driver of the vehicle fled the scene, according to the sheriff's office, and the 64-year-old driver from Council Bluffs was later arrested on suspicion of third-offense operating while intoxicated on a county road between Treynor and Silver City.

The public is asked not to burn yard waste, piled tree debris or other items during the ban, which is anticipated to remain in effect until after the planting season unless the county receives substantial increases in precipitation.

Officials also ask smokers not to throw out cigarettes from moving vehicles, which can ignite fires.

Violations of the burn ban can result in criminal penalties along with civil liability for any damages, losses or injures resulting from the fire.

For more information on the ban, visit pcema-ia.org.