Pottawattamie County issues burn ban

An open burning ban is now in place for Pottawattamie County. The ban prohibits all open and controlled burning in Pottawattamie County, including all incorporated city limits within the county, according to Pottawattamie County Emergency Management.

The current weather forecast and environmental conditions indicate a very high fire danger for today with a warm/dry pattern continuing over the next couple of weeks, the agency said. Under the current dry conditions, dead and drying vegetation is the "perfect fuel to spread fires rapidly."

"Pottawattamie County has seen the devastating effects of fire in extreme conditions and we want to do everything we can to help mitigate incidents like that from occurring,” Emergency Management Director Doug Reed said in the release.

During these dry conditions, citizens are reminded to not throw out cigarettes from moving vehicles (you shouldn't do that in general, of course) and to discontinue burning yard waste, piled tree debris, grass/agricultural ground and set-asides or other items during the ban.

Small recreational camp fires are permitted only if they are conducted in a fire place of brick, metal or heavy one-inch wire mesh. Any camp fire not in an outdoor fire place is prohibited.

Violation of a burn ban can subject a person to citation or arrest for reckless use of fire or disobeying a burn ban, the agency said. The ban will remain in place until environmental conditions improve.

