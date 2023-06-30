A new bridge is coming down the road in Underwood, thanks to funds from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act that Congress approved in 2021.

Overall, 11 Iowa counties will receive more than $35 million for local infrastructure projects from the fiscal year 2023 RAISE Grant program, according to an announcement made by Iowa Sen. Chuck Grassley’s office.

These grant awards will support significant local and regional infrastructure projects that will improve transportation and commerce, the senator said.

According to Pottawattamie County Engineer John Rasmussen, the bridge over Mosquito Creek on County Road G30 in Underwood will be replaced.

“It’s structurally deficient,” he said.

The project will also include creating a third lane (middle lane) on that road, to be used as a left-turn lane into several large businesses there. These businesses, which include the Jack Link's warehouse, get a lot of truck traffic daily, Rasmussen said.

That third lane will stretch from Railroad Highway to Interstate 80.

Total cost for the project is $5.5 million. It won’t start, however, until the federal funds become available. It could be two years from now, Rasmussen said.

Meanwhile, in Page County, a bridge over the East Nishnabotna River north of Essex will be replaced, said County Engineer J.D. King.

Located on D Avenue (also known as M41), it is the oldest of four bridge crossings over that river in the county, King said.

“It’s narrow and weight limited,” he said. “It’s only 22 feet wide, while the new one will be 30 feet wide.”

The bridge is on a paved road that’s known as a Farm to Market route. It’s used by 480 vehicles daily, according to King.

“It’s heavy on truck traffic, a lot of grain hauling,” he said.

Total cost is $3.7 million, with the grant paying 80% of the cost and a 20% local match.

“We’re excited about the award because if we didn’t have it, it would take five or six years to get that money together,” King said.

He expects the federal money to arrive in late 2024 or early 2025 with six to eight months to complete the work.

“The bridge project is designed already,” King said.

In a statement through his office, Grassley said, “I supported the bipartisan infrastructure law to invest in Iowa communities and to strengthen Iowa’s aging infrastructure. I’m glad to see our state is continuing to benefit from this investment.”